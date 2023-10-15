Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $104.62 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,007 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $104,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,178,000 after buying an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,118 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.95. 2,051,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $86.59 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

