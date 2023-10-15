Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $132.10 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $132,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $159.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,723. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $430.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

