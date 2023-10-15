Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $57.50 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $57,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,479. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.90.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

