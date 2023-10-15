Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $68.12 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $68,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.71. 661,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.53. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.12 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

