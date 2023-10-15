Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $69.71 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,850 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $69,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 3,737,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,882. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.15%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

