Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 103,850 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,850 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $69,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. 3,737,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,882. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.15%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

