Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,246 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $173,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $22.42 on Friday, hitting $883.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $853.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $792.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $426.41 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

