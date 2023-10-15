Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $55,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.30.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

