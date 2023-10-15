Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,360 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $59,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. 2,951,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,664. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

