AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMK stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.06.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.