Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 294,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $9,297,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 161,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 81.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 320,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 144,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.59. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astec Industries

About Astec Industries

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.