Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Asure Software Price Performance

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $210.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

