ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ATIF Trading Up 14.5 %
Shares of ATIF opened at $1.34 on Friday. ATIF has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
ATIF Company Profile
