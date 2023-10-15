Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,800 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 604,200 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214,923 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

