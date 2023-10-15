Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 536,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.