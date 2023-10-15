AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 25.7% in September

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 207,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in AudioCodes by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

