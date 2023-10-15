Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Up 31.1% in September

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,370,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 46,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation
In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,625.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,863,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,597. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 50.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 440,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth about $2,494,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUR
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.