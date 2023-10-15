Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Up 31.1% in September

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,370,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 46,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,625.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,863,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,597. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 50.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 440,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth about $2,494,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUR opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.61. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

