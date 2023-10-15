Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATAKW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

