Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ATAKW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
About Aurora Technology Acquisition
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Technology Acquisition
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.