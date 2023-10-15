AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 642,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,755,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

