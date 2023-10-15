AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 310,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,715,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of State Street as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

State Street Trading Up 0.3 %

STT stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

