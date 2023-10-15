AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 2,138.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,277 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Futu worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Futu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Futu by 5.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of Futu stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

