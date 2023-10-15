AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 689,742 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 263.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

