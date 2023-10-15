AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 722,337 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

