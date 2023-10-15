AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $405.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.67. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.38 and a 52 week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

