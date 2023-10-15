AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $6.08 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,586 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $895.34 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $398.56 and a 12 month high of $916.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $878.75 and a 200-day moving average of $805.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,491. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

