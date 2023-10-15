AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $6.80 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $250.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $255.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.