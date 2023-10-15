AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

