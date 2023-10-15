AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $7.42 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,202 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,033.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,303.45. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,028.56 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

