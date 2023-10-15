AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.18% of Marathon Oil worth $26,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 58.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 4.7 %

MRO opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

