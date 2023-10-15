AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $14.95 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LIN opened at $377.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $274.97 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.28 and a 200-day moving average of $372.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.65.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

