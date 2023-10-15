AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $16.04 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 271,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,042,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $3,212,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Nutrien by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.