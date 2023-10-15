AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $18.65 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $248.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

