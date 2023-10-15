AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $6.09 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.55.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $237.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

