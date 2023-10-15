AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,726 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

