AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 262,380 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,380 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.24% of APA worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in APA by 35.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

APA Stock Up 5.2 %

APA stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.