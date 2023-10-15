AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 697,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.45%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

