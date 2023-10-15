AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 671,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.81 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

