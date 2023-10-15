AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 37,421 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.52.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $449.27 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $457.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

