AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 801,050 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

