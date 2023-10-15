AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 123,384 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123,384 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $358.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.08 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average of $338.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

