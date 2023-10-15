AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 153,072 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 153,072 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $926.46 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $727.43 and a one year high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $930.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $924.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

