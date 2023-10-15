AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 16,763 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after buying an additional 1,476,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 27,681.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,325,000 after purchasing an additional 992,091 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,467,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 824,209 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

