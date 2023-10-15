AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 542,861 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 542,861 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

