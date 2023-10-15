AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 97,035 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,035 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.21% of Lumen Technologies worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.32 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

