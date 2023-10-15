Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the period. Autohome makes up approximately 6.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.82% of Autohome worth $29,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Autohome by 25,816.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,342,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after buying an additional 662,435 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

ATHM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,022. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. Autohome had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

