Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Down 11.8% in September

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

