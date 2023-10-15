AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,552.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,522.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,527.42. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,249.36 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.