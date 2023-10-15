Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Short Interest Down 13.0% in September

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 767,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantax during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,882,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantax during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avantax during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,836,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantax during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantax during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,507,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

AVTA stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Avantax has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $943.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Avantax had a net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Avantax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

