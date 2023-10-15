Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $314.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.62. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $183,358.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $451,129.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $183,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,629 shares of company stock worth $641,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 87.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.