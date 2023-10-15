AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Up 18.2% in September

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,330.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $113,714.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $260,211.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,977,150 shares in the company, valued at $100,669,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,887. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.00 on Friday. AvidXchange has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.64.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.